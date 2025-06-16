Cyprus: The Pivot for Evacuations Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Cyprus has become a lifeline for evacuation efforts as tensions escalate in the Israeli-Iran conflict. The island nation, the closest European Union member state to Israel, is playing a pivotal role in facilitating the repatriation of citizens from countries like Portugal, Slovakia, and Poland.

The Russian government has yet to announce formal evacuation plans, despite acknowledging the growing hostilities between Iran and Israel. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured that Moscow is monitoring the situation closely, though no decision has been made regarding a mass evacuation of Russian citizens.

Efforts towards a diplomatic resolution have seen leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemning the hostile actions and urging peace. Meanwhile, Turkey has offered to mediate discussions between conflicted parties, emphasizing its commitment to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)