Speaker Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Visit Amid Escalating Conflict

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Monday he is delaying his visit to Israel amidst the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. The trip, initially scheduled for June 22 to address the Israeli parliament (Knesset), has been affected by escalating tensions and violence.

The decision, made in consultation with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, comes after Israel's military actions in Gaza and a recent surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana and a fervent advocate for Israel, expressed hope to reschedule the session soon, while conveying prayers for the region.

The U.S. State Department has also heightened its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, urging citizens not to travel there due to ongoing armed conflict, terrorism, and civil disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)