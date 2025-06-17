Left Menu

Speaker Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Visit Amid Escalating Conflict

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has postponed his planned trip to Israel due to the rising conflict between Iran and Israel. Initially scheduled to address the Israeli parliament on June 22, Johnson emphasized rescheduling but stressed his support for Israel as tensions escalate over military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:26 IST
Mike Johnson

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Monday he is delaying his visit to Israel amidst the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. The trip, initially scheduled for June 22 to address the Israeli parliament (Knesset), has been affected by escalating tensions and violence.

The decision, made in consultation with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, comes after Israel's military actions in Gaza and a recent surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana and a fervent advocate for Israel, expressed hope to reschedule the session soon, while conveying prayers for the region.

The U.S. State Department has also heightened its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, urging citizens not to travel there due to ongoing armed conflict, terrorism, and civil disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

