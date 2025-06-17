Left Menu

Chaos in Kyiv: Russian Missile Barrage Causes Havoc

Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles, targeting civilian structures and causing significant casualties. Ukrainian officials reported over 15 dead and numerous injuries as Russian forces relentlessly hit multiple sites in the capital. The conflict's intensity heightens with international tensions escalating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:20 IST
Chaos in Kyiv: Russian Missile Barrage Causes Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming escalation of conflict, Russia launched an extensive drone and missile assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday. The attack, which Ukrainian officials described as one of the most horrific episodes of the war, resulted in dozens of civilian targets being hit, including a nine-storey apartment block. At least 15 people were killed, and nearly 100 more were injured in the capital and surrounding regions.

This severe military action saw over 440 drones and 32 missiles deployed, devastating residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled the onslaught as terrorism and urged the global community to respond decisively. Despite the ongoing devastation, Russian troops continue their advancement in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as peace talks fail to make headway.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's stance diverged from European leaders, advocating for a reorientation of U.S. policy and resisting calls for tighter sanctions on Moscow. Tensions at the Group of Seven summit highlighted global divisions, with Trump suggesting Russia's readmittance to the group, a move rebuffed by some allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025