Chaos in Kyiv: Russian Missile Barrage Causes Havoc

In an alarming escalation of conflict, Russia launched an extensive drone and missile assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday. The attack, which Ukrainian officials described as one of the most horrific episodes of the war, resulted in dozens of civilian targets being hit, including a nine-storey apartment block. At least 15 people were killed, and nearly 100 more were injured in the capital and surrounding regions.

This severe military action saw over 440 drones and 32 missiles deployed, devastating residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled the onslaught as terrorism and urged the global community to respond decisively. Despite the ongoing devastation, Russian troops continue their advancement in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as peace talks fail to make headway.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's stance diverged from European leaders, advocating for a reorientation of U.S. policy and resisting calls for tighter sanctions on Moscow. Tensions at the Group of Seven summit highlighted global divisions, with Trump suggesting Russia's readmittance to the group, a move rebuffed by some allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)