Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP's 'Political Washing Machine'

Maharashtra Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, particularly targeting the party's decision to induct former Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. He provocatively questioned whether the BJP would also welcome fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim into its ranks.

Sapkal accused the BJP of being a 'political washing machine' replete with criminal and corrupt elements. His remarks followed the entry of ex-Shiv Sena leaders Sudhakar Badgujar and Babanrao Gholap into the ruling party, a move opposed by BJP MLA Seema Hiray.

Highlighting hypocrisy, Sapkal criticized BJP's history of welcoming figures it previously accused of corruption, including their controversial pasts linked to notorious criminals. He questioned BJP's motives and leadership after its state and working presidents were unaware of recent inductions until later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)