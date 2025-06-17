Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP's 'Political Washing Machine'

Maharashtra Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP for inducting ex-Shiv Sena leaders and likened it to a 'political washing machine' filled with criminals and corrupt individuals. Sapkal questioned whether the BJP would welcome fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, accusing them of hypocrisy and opportunistic Hindutva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:21 IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Criticizes BJP's 'Political Washing Machine'
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, particularly targeting the party's decision to induct former Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. He provocatively questioned whether the BJP would also welcome fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim into its ranks.

Sapkal accused the BJP of being a 'political washing machine' replete with criminal and corrupt elements. His remarks followed the entry of ex-Shiv Sena leaders Sudhakar Badgujar and Babanrao Gholap into the ruling party, a move opposed by BJP MLA Seema Hiray.

Highlighting hypocrisy, Sapkal criticized BJP's history of welcoming figures it previously accused of corruption, including their controversial pasts linked to notorious criminals. He questioned BJP's motives and leadership after its state and working presidents were unaware of recent inductions until later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025