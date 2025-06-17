Empowering Youth: Massive Job Fair on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is set to host a significant job fair at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19, the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure known for advocating youth employment and caste census initiatives.

Announced by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, this initiative aims to tackle escalating unemployment rates by providing direct job opportunities to thousands of young job seekers. The event comes as a response to unfulfilled promises of job creation by the current government.

Over 100 companies from sectors such as retail, banking, manufacturing, IT, and pharma are expected to participate, offering potential immediate job placements. Additionally, the event will feature blood donation camps and seminars on caste census as part of IYC's extensive outreach efforts.