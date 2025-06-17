Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Massive Job Fair on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

The Indian Youth Congress is organizing a job fair at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, June 19. This initiative by IYC aims to address unemployment and provide job opportunities to thousands of youth. Over 100 companies are expected to participate, offering immediate job placements.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is set to host a significant job fair at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19, the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure known for advocating youth employment and caste census initiatives.

Announced by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, this initiative aims to tackle escalating unemployment rates by providing direct job opportunities to thousands of young job seekers. The event comes as a response to unfulfilled promises of job creation by the current government.

Over 100 companies from sectors such as retail, banking, manufacturing, IT, and pharma are expected to participate, offering potential immediate job placements. Additionally, the event will feature blood donation camps and seminars on caste census as part of IYC's extensive outreach efforts.

