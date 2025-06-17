Political Tensions Flare as Police Deny YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Visit to Rentapalla
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to visit Rentapalla village to console a grieving family following a suicide. Police deny permission citing safety concerns due to the expected large crowd. Alternative arrangements proposed involve fewer attendees, as past visits saw disturbances.
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18 to console the family of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide. However, police denied him permission due to public safety concerns.
The visit, expected to draw 50,000 people, presents a logistical challenge, with authorities citing potential law and order issues, such as crowd management and the risk of a stampede. An alternative arrangement suggests limiting the delegation to 200 attendees, including Reddy's convoy.
The situation comes on the heels of Reddy's recent visit to Podili, which led to violent skirmishes. Multiple narratives surround Nagamalleswara Rao's death, with allegations against local police and debts contributing to the incident. The decision to deny permission underscores a commitment to public safety and adherence to guidelines.
