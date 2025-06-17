Kyiv Under Siege: Unyielding Russian Missile Attack Shatters Peace Hopes

In an unprecedented attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, 15 people were killed and 156 injured following a series of Russian missile and drone strikes. The assault, the deadliest on the city this year, obliterated a nine-story residential building and echoed across the Ukrainian capital.

Despite Russia's claims of targeting only military sites, the United Nations reports over 12,000 Ukrainian civilian fatalities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the barrage as a horrific act against Kyiv, urging global leaders, including at the G7 summit, to stand against Moscow's aggression.

Amid this chaos, Ukrainian forces counterattacked with domestically-produced drones. Meanwhile, international divisions on supporting Kyiv deepen, with the UK imposing new sanctions but uncertainty remaining over U.S. policy. As global diplomacy stumbles, the war drags on without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)