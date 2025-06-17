Trump's Immigration Crackdown Intensifies: A Surge in Enforcement

The Trump administration has escalated its efforts to enforce immigration laws, ramping up arrests and stripping legal protections from migrants. Since January 20, arrests have doubled, with an average of 750 detentions per day, according to the White House.

Despite ambitious goals to deport millions, the pace has lagged behind expectations. High-ranking officials set quotas to intensify operations, which sparked protests across the nation. Although ICE refrained from conducting raids in specific sectors, they later rescinded this restriction.

The administration also terminated Temporary Protected Status for thousands, impacting migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, and other countries. Executive orders imposing asylum bans and deploying troops bolstered border security, resulting in the lowest monthly migrant arrests since 2000.

