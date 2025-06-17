Sharad Pawar Denounces Opportunistic Politics Amid NCP Turmoil

In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar aimed sharp criticism at "opportunistic politics" facilitated by alignments with the BJP. This commentary seemingly highlighted tensions with his nephew, Ajit Pawar, amidst ongoing speculations about a reunion of the NCP factions.

Addressing a gathering of NCP workers in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pawar insisted on alliances with individuals aligned with ideologies championed by figures like Gandhi and Nehru. He dismissed collaborations motivated purely by political gain, underscoring the essence of ideological unity.

While encouraging his cadre to focus on forthcoming local body elections, Pawar also emphasized the cultivation of new leadership and regional development. Despite Ajit Pawar's recent consolidation of the NCP's faction recognized by the Election Commission, Sharad Pawar pledged continued efforts towards a cohesive and ideologically driven political landscape in Maharashtra.

