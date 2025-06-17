Sharad Pawar Denounces Opportunistic Politics Amid NCP Turmoil
Sharad Pawar criticized opportunistic politics as his nephew, Ajit Pawar, associates with the BJP. Pawar emphasized allegiance to the ideologies of Gandhi, Nehru, Phule, and Ambedkar at an NCP workers' gathering. He encouraged focus on upcoming elections and new leadership despite past party splits.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar aimed sharp criticism at "opportunistic politics" facilitated by alignments with the BJP. This commentary seemingly highlighted tensions with his nephew, Ajit Pawar, amidst ongoing speculations about a reunion of the NCP factions.
Addressing a gathering of NCP workers in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pawar insisted on alliances with individuals aligned with ideologies championed by figures like Gandhi and Nehru. He dismissed collaborations motivated purely by political gain, underscoring the essence of ideological unity.
While encouraging his cadre to focus on forthcoming local body elections, Pawar also emphasized the cultivation of new leadership and regional development. Despite Ajit Pawar's recent consolidation of the NCP's faction recognized by the Election Commission, Sharad Pawar pledged continued efforts towards a cohesive and ideologically driven political landscape in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In Op Sindoor also, war and politics were happening as parallel kind of phenomenon: CDS Gen Chauhan explaining various dimensions of war.
Rajasthan Congress Challenges Alleged Vendetta Politics by BJP
Government Collapse and New Dutch Elections Loom After Wilders' Move
Dutch prime minister to lead caretaker administration until new elections after Wilders' party quits coalition, reports AP.
Gehlot Accuses BJP of Playing Politics with 2022 Udaipur Murder Case