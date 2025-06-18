India-Canada ties 'extremely important': PM Modi tells Canadian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said relations between India and Canada are ''extremely important'' as he held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 Summit here.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Carney assumed office in May 2025. "I believe India-Canada relations are extremely important," said Modi, who is here at the invitation of Carney to attend the G7 Summit.

