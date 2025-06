Diplomacy in Crisis: Zelenskiy Leaves G7 with Canadian Aid Amid U.S. Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the G7 summit, securing substantial Canadian military aid while voicing concerns about the diplomatic deadlock with the United States regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Despite Canadian support, G7 unity over Ukraine was challenged by President Trump's expressed sympathies towards Russia and his early departure to deal with Middle-East tensions.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a significant aid package for Ukraine but acknowledged G7's internal struggles and Trump's influence in future resolutions, emphasizing sanctions as a tool to press Russia towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)