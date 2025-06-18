Left Menu

Ceasefire Claims: Modi Clarifies India-Pakistan Mediation Scenario to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed U.S. President Donald Trump that the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire was achieved through direct military talks, not U.S. mediation. The clarification came during the G7 summit despite Trump's claims of U.S. involvement. Modi reaffirmed India's stance against third-party mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the G7 summit, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to U.S. President Donald Trump that the May ceasefire with Pakistan was brokered by direct military negotiations, not by U.S. mediation. This statement contradicts Trump's previous claim that the U.S. had facilitated the talks.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that Modi repudiated any third-party mediation, asserting that India communicated openly through military channels directly with Pakistan. Modi expressed India's firm stance against foreign intervention in its diplomatic affairs.

The White House has not yet commented on Modi's assertion. Meanwhile, the conflict origins trace back to a deadly April 22 attack in Kashmir, leading to cross-border strikes that lasted four days.

