Budapest Pride: Legal Battle and Political Tensions

Budapest's liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, has designated the upcoming Pride event as a municipal occasion, attempting to sidestep a contentious law. This move challenges legislation passed by Hungary's right-wing Fidesz Party, which empowers police to ban LGBTQ events under the guise of child protection.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, declared that the authorities will assess the legality of Budapest Pride. Despite Karacsony's strategy, the event still falls under the assembly legislation, according to Gulyas, making police intervention likely. The law also allows the use of facial recognition technology to monitor attendees.

The Budapest municipal police have announced an intention to review the city's declaration of the event. Orban's administration remains fixed on its conservative agenda, intensifying efforts against the LGBTQ community. This development comes as Orban faces an election challenge in 2026 from a rising opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)