Operation Sindhu: India's Evacuation Mission in Iran

India has launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the priority of Indian citizens' safety abroad.

More than 4,000 Indians are in Iran, including around 2,000 students. Recent efforts by the Indian embassy in Tehran have facilitated the evacuation of 110 Indian students from northern Iran to Armenia. From Armenia's capital, Yerevan, these students are now en route to New Delhi, marking the beginning of the operation.

India expressed gratitude towards Iran and Armenia for their cooperation in the evacuation process. Amid worsening conditions due to the ongoing conflict, the Indian government is implementing measures to ensure the safety of its nationals, urging them to maintain contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the MEA's Control Room in New Delhi.