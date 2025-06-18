Goa Politics: Minister Gaude Dropped Over Corruption Allegations

In a significant political development, Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, was dismissed from the state cabinet on Wednesday amidst corruption allegations. This action follows Gaude's accusations against the tribal welfare department, managed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, of being corrupt.

Confirmation of Gaude's removal came from BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik, although no official reason for his dismissal was provided. The state governor approved the Chief Minister's recommendation, effectively ending Gaude's tenure in the council of ministers.

Gaude's accusations at a May 26 state-level function accused departmental officers of bribery, prompting the BJP's warning and the Congress' demand for the government's dismissal over alleged widespread corruption. Gaude had been reappointed following the BJP's last electoral win in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)