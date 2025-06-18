Left Menu

Goa Politics: Minister Gaude Dropped Over Corruption Allegations

Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, has been removed from the state's cabinet after alleging corruption in the tribal welfare department headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The Governor accepted the Chief Minister's recommendation for Gaude's removal following controversy and demands for government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:46 IST
Goa Politics: Minister Gaude Dropped Over Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, was dismissed from the state cabinet on Wednesday amidst corruption allegations. This action follows Gaude's accusations against the tribal welfare department, managed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, of being corrupt.

Confirmation of Gaude's removal came from BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik, although no official reason for his dismissal was provided. The state governor approved the Chief Minister's recommendation, effectively ending Gaude's tenure in the council of ministers.

Gaude's accusations at a May 26 state-level function accused departmental officers of bribery, prompting the BJP's warning and the Congress' demand for the government's dismissal over alleged widespread corruption. Gaude had been reappointed following the BJP's last electoral win in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025