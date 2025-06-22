Left Menu

Medvedev Claims Trump's War with Iran Strengthens Tehran's Regime

A senior Russian official, Dmitry Medvedev, accuses U.S. President Donald Trump of initiating a new war with Iran that consolidates societal support around Iran's Supreme Leader. Russia condemns U.S. actions, highlighting the risks of a regional conflict. Russian calls for support for Iran echo within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:44 IST
In a bold accusation, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, asserted that U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a new war by launching strikes on Iran. This confrontation, Medvedev claims, is fortifying Tehran's regime, as Iranian society rallies around Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Kremlin, maintaining strategic ties with Iran, has denounced Washington's actions, warning of a regional descent into chaos. Russia's foreign ministry emphasized the breaches to global peace, underscoring the threat to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Within Russia, voices are calling for active support for Iran, mirroring U.S. aid to Ukraine. Businessman Konstantin Malofeyev and jailed nationalist Igor Girkin highlight the necessity of aiding Iran, stressing the geopolitical stakes should Tehran be left to fend alone.

