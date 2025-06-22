In a bold accusation, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, asserted that U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a new war by launching strikes on Iran. This confrontation, Medvedev claims, is fortifying Tehran's regime, as Iranian society rallies around Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Kremlin, maintaining strategic ties with Iran, has denounced Washington's actions, warning of a regional descent into chaos. Russia's foreign ministry emphasized the breaches to global peace, underscoring the threat to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Within Russia, voices are calling for active support for Iran, mirroring U.S. aid to Ukraine. Businessman Konstantin Malofeyev and jailed nationalist Igor Girkin highlight the necessity of aiding Iran, stressing the geopolitical stakes should Tehran be left to fend alone.

