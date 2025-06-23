Tragic End: Kaliganj By-Election Celebrations Marred by Deadly Bomb Attack
A young girl was killed by a bomb during a Trinamool Congress rally in West Bengal. The event celebrated Alifa Ahmed's electoral victory. Police detained a suspect linked to the attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced strict actions against the culprits, while political leaders expressed diverse reactions to the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a young girl named Tamanna Khatun was killed during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally in West Bengal's Nadia district.
Residents allege that the celebration, marking Alifa Ahmed's electoral success, escalated as bombs were thrown, leading to the lethal incident. Rapid police actions are underway to ensure justice.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences, vowing decisive measures against those involved. Neighbors claim political rivalries fueled the violence, casting a shadow over the election's triumph.
