Tragic End: Kaliganj By-Election Celebrations Marred by Deadly Bomb Attack

In a tragic turn of events, a young girl named Tamanna Khatun was killed during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Residents allege that the celebration, marking Alifa Ahmed's electoral success, escalated as bombs were thrown, leading to the lethal incident. Rapid police actions are underway to ensure justice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences, vowing decisive measures against those involved. Neighbors claim political rivalries fueled the violence, casting a shadow over the election's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)