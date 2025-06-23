Left Menu

Tragic End: Kaliganj By-Election Celebrations Marred by Deadly Bomb Attack

A young girl was killed by a bomb during a Trinamool Congress rally in West Bengal. The event celebrated Alifa Ahmed's electoral victory. Police detained a suspect linked to the attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced strict actions against the culprits, while political leaders expressed diverse reactions to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST
Tragic End: Kaliganj By-Election Celebrations Marred by Deadly Bomb Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a young girl named Tamanna Khatun was killed during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Residents allege that the celebration, marking Alifa Ahmed's electoral success, escalated as bombs were thrown, leading to the lethal incident. Rapid police actions are underway to ensure justice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences, vowing decisive measures against those involved. Neighbors claim political rivalries fueled the violence, casting a shadow over the election's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025