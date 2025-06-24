Left Menu

Western Governors Oppose Public Land Selloff Under Trump Tax Bill

Democratic and Republican governors in Western U.S. states criticized a plan within President Trump's tax and spending bill to sell millions of acres of public land. They argue such decisions should be state-led and limited, fearing adverse impacts on conservation efforts and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:28 IST
Western Governors Oppose Public Land Selloff Under Trump Tax Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic and Republican governors from Western U.S. states have united in opposition against a proposed plan to sell millions of acres of public land, included in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

Speaking at a gathering in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, governors from New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming expressed concerns over Senate Republicans' intentions to auction up to 3.3 million acres of federally owned land in 11 Western states.

This proposal has sparked widespread outrage among conservationists and has divided the Republican Party, with some members previously blocking a similar provision in the House tax bill. Community leaders and conservationists argued that public lands belong to everyone, reiterating calls for state-level decision-making. Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the conference venue, where federal officials engaged with governors over this contentious proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025