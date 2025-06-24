Western Governors Oppose Public Land Selloff Under Trump Tax Bill

Democratic and Republican governors from Western U.S. states have united in opposition against a proposed plan to sell millions of acres of public land, included in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

Speaking at a gathering in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, governors from New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming expressed concerns over Senate Republicans' intentions to auction up to 3.3 million acres of federally owned land in 11 Western states.

This proposal has sparked widespread outrage among conservationists and has divided the Republican Party, with some members previously blocking a similar provision in the House tax bill. Community leaders and conservationists argued that public lands belong to everyone, reiterating calls for state-level decision-making. Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the conference venue, where federal officials engaged with governors over this contentious proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)