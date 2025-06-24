Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Boosted NATO Defense Investments

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO allies to enhance investments in Ukraine's defense production and to restrict foreign components Russia uses for weapon manufacturing. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of ensuring defense cooperation benefits mutual peace rather than supporting Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a decisive appeal to NATO allies on Tuesday, advocating for increased investments in Ukraine's defense sector.

The Ukrainian leader called for stringent measures against the use of foreign components by Russia in its weapon production. Zelenskiy highlighted the imperative of these efforts in countering Russian aggression.

He urged that the collective defense potential should contribute to peace rather than support Russia's military endeavors.

