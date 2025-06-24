NATO Secretary-General Praises Trump on Iran Action
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Donald Trump for his decisive action in Iran, describing it as a unique achievement for an American president. The message also highlighted the unity among NATO members in agreeing to increase defense spending. Speculation surrounds the use of Signal for transmitting the message.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commended US President Donald Trump for his bold decision-making in Iran, acknowledging it as an exceptional feat beyond the capabilities of past American leaders.
The note, addressed personally to Trump as 'Mr. President, dear Donald,' was shared publicly by Trump and included comments on NATO's pledge to boost defense spending, a topic Trump has vigorously pursued.
Challenges have emerged regarding the use of Signal for this correspondence, creating concerns about record-keeping in official US archives. This incident follows a controversial episode involving Signal and presidential communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
