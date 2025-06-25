Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Dance: Ukraine's Quest for NATO Support
NATO leaders convened to discuss increased defense spending amidst Russia's ongoing aggression towards Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in back-room diplomacy with influential leaders, including Donald Trump, to secure support. Discussions revolved around military aid and new courts to try Russian officials for war crimes.
In response to Russia's intensifying military actions and ongoing invasion of Ukraine, NATO member states gathered to deliberate on a significant uptick in defense budgets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although not officially present in the meetings, conducted pivotal one-on-one talks with key global leaders.
Zelenskyy's discussions included a sit-down with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid earlier tensions between the two. Their dialogue focused on Ukraine's struggles and potential U.S. backing, despite the Trump administration's previous blockage of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.
While in The Hague, Zelenskyy secured commitments for military assistance from various allies, including the Netherlands and the UK. Additionally, plans were set into motion to establish a special tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for the invasion and related war crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
