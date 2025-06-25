Trump Weighs Sending More Patriot Missiles to Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to potentially dispatch additional Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, aiding Kyiv's defense against Russia. Following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump expressed willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate conflict resolution and support Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.S. is considering deploying more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. This move aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aggression.
Trump acknowledged the difficulty in obtaining these advanced defense systems but committed to exploring possibilities for supply. The announcement came during a press conference after the annual NATO summit, where Trump emphasized Zelenskiy's desire to end the conflict.
Trump further stated his intention to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the need for Russia to cease hostilities. The discussion reflects an ongoing effort to stabilize the region and support Ukraine's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
