Left Menu

50 Years On: Deputy CM Targets 'Fake Socialists' in Emergency Critique

UP Deputy CM Maurya criticized opposition leaders for aligning with Congress, which imposed the Emergency in 1975. He distinguished genuine socialists who fought for democracy from current 'fake socialists' and highlighted the Emergency as a misuse of power. Maurya emphasized a shift towards a 'Congress-free' India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:32 IST
50 Years On: Deputy CM Targets 'Fake Socialists' in Emergency Critique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency with sharp words for the opposition, specifically targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his allies. Maurya accused them of being 'fake socialists' for aligning with the Congress, responsible for the 1975 Emergency.

Speaking in a press conference at the Circuit House, Maurya praised leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and George Fernandes as true socialists who resisted Congress during the Emergency, implying a stark contrast with current opposition figures. He stressed that aligning with Congress equates to supporting those who 'killed democracy.'

Maurya argued that the 1975 Emergency, declared to preserve the Gandhi family's power, was an abuse of the constitutional provision originally meant for genuine national crises. He called for a 'Congress-free' India and 'Samajwadi Party-free' Uttar Pradesh, asserting public support for BJP under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025