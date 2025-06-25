50 Years On: Deputy CM Targets 'Fake Socialists' in Emergency Critique

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency with sharp words for the opposition, specifically targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his allies. Maurya accused them of being 'fake socialists' for aligning with the Congress, responsible for the 1975 Emergency.

Speaking in a press conference at the Circuit House, Maurya praised leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and George Fernandes as true socialists who resisted Congress during the Emergency, implying a stark contrast with current opposition figures. He stressed that aligning with Congress equates to supporting those who 'killed democracy.'

Maurya argued that the 1975 Emergency, declared to preserve the Gandhi family's power, was an abuse of the constitutional provision originally meant for genuine national crises. He called for a 'Congress-free' India and 'Samajwadi Party-free' Uttar Pradesh, asserting public support for BJP under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)