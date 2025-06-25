Erdogan Urges Lasting Ceasefires Amid Middle East Tensions

At a recent NATO summit, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, urging that peace in Gaza is imperative to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Turkey, a member of NATO, has criticized Israel's actions against Palestinian Hamas militants in the war-torn region.

Erdogan has described Israel's actions towards Iran as 'state terrorism', expressing concerns regarding heightened risks of a broader conflict. During the meeting at The Hague, Erdogan engaged in discussions with France, Germany, and Britain on regional issues and bilateral relations, also meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan's office reiterated his support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, advocating for a swift move toward permanent peace. In talks with French, German, and British leaders, he stressed resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdogan affirmed that diplomacy is vital to address the Middle East tensions sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)