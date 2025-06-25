Left Menu

Erdogan Urges Lasting Ceasefires Amid Middle East Tensions

At a NATO summit, Turkish President Erdogan emphasized the need for permanent ceasefires between Israel-Iran and in Gaza to mitigate humanitarian crises. He criticized Israel's actions against Iran and sought diplomacy as the key to Middle East peace, welcoming efforts by U.S. President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:29 IST
At a recent NATO summit, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, urging that peace in Gaza is imperative to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Turkey, a member of NATO, has criticized Israel's actions against Palestinian Hamas militants in the war-torn region.

Erdogan has described Israel's actions towards Iran as 'state terrorism', expressing concerns regarding heightened risks of a broader conflict. During the meeting at The Hague, Erdogan engaged in discussions with France, Germany, and Britain on regional issues and bilateral relations, also meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan's office reiterated his support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, advocating for a swift move toward permanent peace. In talks with French, German, and British leaders, he stressed resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdogan affirmed that diplomacy is vital to address the Middle East tensions sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

