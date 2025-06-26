EU Faces Crucial Summit Amid Global Tensions and Internal Divergence

The European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to deliberate tougher sanctions on Russia and strategize ways to counter potential US tariffs that could harm European markets.

In the backdrop of a high-stakes NATO summit, where leaders committed to greater defense spending, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins via videoconference as discussions pivot around Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trade policies remain contentious as Trump threatens tariffs, with the EU aiming to bolster its diplomatic negotiations amid internal disagreements over its foreign policy stance and military investments.

