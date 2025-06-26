Erdogan's Diplomacy: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, provided Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to attend. The announcement followed Erdogan's return from a NATO summit where he conferred with Trump.

Erdogan conveyed to Trump that Turkey seeks to host a dialogue between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Turkish soil. This proposal aims to advance peace efforts between the two nations embroiled in conflict.

Erdogan's office quoted the President stating, "If President Putin agrees to meet in Istanbul or Ankara, President Trump has assured me of his presence." Efforts are underway to coordinate this high-profile meeting, crucial for potential conflict resolution.

