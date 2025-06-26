Left Menu

Erdogan's Diplomacy: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Turkish President Erdogan revealed that U.S. President Trump expressed willingness to attend peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, contingent on Russian President Putin's participation. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's aim to facilitate dialogue between the conflicting parties to foster potential resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:34 IST
Erdogan's Diplomacy: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, provided Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to attend. The announcement followed Erdogan's return from a NATO summit where he conferred with Trump.

Erdogan conveyed to Trump that Turkey seeks to host a dialogue between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Turkish soil. This proposal aims to advance peace efforts between the two nations embroiled in conflict.

Erdogan's office quoted the President stating, "If President Putin agrees to meet in Istanbul or Ankara, President Trump has assured me of his presence." Efforts are underway to coordinate this high-profile meeting, crucial for potential conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025