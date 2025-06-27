U.S. Strikes: Unveiling the Shadows of Iran's Nuclear Secrets

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed there was no intelligence support suggesting Iran relocated highly enriched uranium to evade U.S. attacks, despite reports indicating unusual activity before the strikes.

Experts believe Iran may have moved uranium from the Fordow site pre-strike, and media reports, citing satellite evidence, suggest substantial enriched uranium remains intact.

The Pentagon highlighted the strikes' historic success, criticizing alleged media bias. U.S. officials presented the Senate with a classified briefing to discuss the strike's impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)