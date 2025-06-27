Left Menu

Trump Hints at New Trade Deal with China Without Revealing Details

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States signed a trade agreement with China, though specifics were not disclosed. This announcement was part of remarks made during a White House event to promote a government spending bill in anticipation of the July 4 holiday.

President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the United States had entered into a trade agreement with China. However, he provided no further details about the nature or terms of this agreement.

The announcement came as Trump delivered remarks at a White House event designed to garner support for a crucial government spending bill.

The spending bill, which the President hopes to pass before the July 4 holiday, is intended to bolster various federal initiatives and projects.

