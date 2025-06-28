BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Kolkata Gangrape Controversy

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, on Saturday, called for the immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a disturbing gangrape in Kolkata. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh criticized the alleged negligence and attitude of the ruling TMC party towards women's safety, urging Banerjee to step down due to the rising atrocities against women under her governance.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of fostering an unsafe environment, Ghosh remarked that her dismissive remarks on such incidents embolden criminals. "The culture in Bengal is deteriorating due to her irresponsible leadership," he stated, lamenting the increasing brutality against women and the threats faced by victims in the region.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also condemned Banerjee for her failure to curb crimes against women, insisting that TMC must denounce these actions more strongly. Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee's controversial remarks have further ignited public outrage, calling for more proactive measures in protecting women in educational institutions.