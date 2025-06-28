Left Menu

BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Kolkata Gangrape Controversy

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh has demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, citing her inadequate response to increasing crimes against women, highlighted by a recent gangrape incident in Kolkata. Criticisms emphasize Banerjee's dismissive approach to women's safety, as opposition leaders seek her accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:14 IST
BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Kolkata Gangrape Controversy
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, on Saturday, called for the immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a disturbing gangrape in Kolkata. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh criticized the alleged negligence and attitude of the ruling TMC party towards women's safety, urging Banerjee to step down due to the rising atrocities against women under her governance.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of fostering an unsafe environment, Ghosh remarked that her dismissive remarks on such incidents embolden criminals. "The culture in Bengal is deteriorating due to her irresponsible leadership," he stated, lamenting the increasing brutality against women and the threats faced by victims in the region.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also condemned Banerjee for her failure to curb crimes against women, insisting that TMC must denounce these actions more strongly. Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee's controversial remarks have further ignited public outrage, calling for more proactive measures in protecting women in educational institutions.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025