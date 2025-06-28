Left Menu

Manipur Awaits Popular Government Amid Crisis

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed optimism for the establishment of a popular government in the state, currently under President's rule. Amidst a history of ethnic violence, peace remains a priority. The BJP is coordinating efforts to address illegal immigration and drug cartel issues, emphasizing stability over elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are underway to establish a popular government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, says former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed confidence that a new government will soon be formed, emphasizing the party's commitment to restoration and peace.

The central government, along with state leaders, is focused on addressing issues of illegal immigration and drug cartels affecting the North East, while the BJP prioritizes peace efforts over electoral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

