Manipur Awaits Popular Government Amid Crisis
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed optimism for the establishment of a popular government in the state, currently under President's rule. Amidst a history of ethnic violence, peace remains a priority. The BJP is coordinating efforts to address illegal immigration and drug cartel issues, emphasizing stability over elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts are underway to establish a popular government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, says former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed confidence that a new government will soon be formed, emphasizing the party's commitment to restoration and peace.
The central government, along with state leaders, is focused on addressing issues of illegal immigration and drug cartels affecting the North East, while the BJP prioritizes peace efforts over electoral discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unopposed Victory: BJP and AGP Secure Rajya Sabha Seats from Assam
Political Clash Over Tragic Air India Crash: BJP vs Congress
Funding Fallout: MCD's Financial Turmoil Amid AAP-BJP Tensions
Battle for Empowerment: BJP and BJD Clash Over Women's Welfare in Odisha
Nephew of BJP MLA Accused in Kidnapping Case