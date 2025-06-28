Manipur Awaits Popular Government Amid Crisis

Efforts are underway to establish a popular government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, says former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed confidence that a new government will soon be formed, emphasizing the party's commitment to restoration and peace.

The central government, along with state leaders, is focused on addressing issues of illegal immigration and drug cartels affecting the North East, while the BJP prioritizes peace efforts over electoral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)