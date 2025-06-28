Left Menu

Minister Paswan Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the alleged gang rape of a law student in West Bengal and suggested imposing President's rule due to increasing crime rates. He criticized the state's ruling party, Trinamool Congress, for its alleged involvement. Another minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:50 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned the alleged gang rape of a law student in West Bengal, attributing the growing crime rates in the state to the ruling Trinamool Congress party. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Bihar, Paswan advocated for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

Paswan highlighted that the situation in Bengal has become alarming, with frequent reports of murder, loot, and rape. He accused the party in power of having connections with many of the perpetrators, pointing to a breakdown in law and order.

Another Union minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, echoed Paswan's sentiments, suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take moral responsibility and step down. The call for stringent measures comes ahead of the scheduled assembly polls next year.

