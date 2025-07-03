Samik Bhattacharya Elected Unanimously as BJP's West Bengal President, Heralding New Era

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, has unanimously been chosen as the party's West Bengal president. This decision marks a significant strategy shift as the BJP challenges the dominant Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly elections. Bhattacharya brings experience as a former West Bengal Assembly MLA and current Rajya Sabha MP.

This election sees Bhattacharya succeeding Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, who led the party's state efforts for four years since September 2021. Majumdar likened the leadership change to a 'continuous relay race,' confidently forecasting a concerted effort to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government. Key BJP figures attended the ceremony in Kolkata.

Ravi Shankar Prasad played a pivotal role as Election In-charge, managing the procedure that led to Bhattacharya's unopposed election. With West Bengal's assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP's organizational revamp extends across seven states and two union territories in a concerted strategy to reinforce its political groundwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)