Political Tensions Rise Over Trade Deal Remarks

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday issued a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments regarding India's trade talks with the United States. He emphasized that Gandhi needs to grasp the responsibilities that come with the role of Leader of the Opposition. Trivedi questioned why Gandhi appears to be adopting a stronger stance than Pakistan on the matter.

During an interaction with the media, Trivedi remarked, "I think Rahul Gandhi should understand the dignity of the post of LoP. Previously, he accused Prime Minister Modi of 'surrendering'—a term not even used by Pakistan's officials. It's perplexing why Gandhi seems intent on positioning himself as a bigger 'Muhafiz' than Pakistan's Hafiz. Possibly a Congress spokesperson could provide clarity," Trivedi suggested.

Trivedi further responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's controversial statement equating the BJP flag to a cloth, inferring it as a lack of respect. He countered that during the rule of Thackeray's allies, disrespect towards national symbols was prevalent. He urged for mindful speech and upholding the party legacies.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also weighed in on Gandhi's critique related to India's trade negotiations. Dismissing such remarks as negative, Goyal stressed India's firmness in international trade talks. He reassured that any future agreements, including those with the US, would align with India's national interests and ensure mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)