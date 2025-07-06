Historic Election: Jennifer Simons Becomes Suriname's First Female President

In a landmark decision, Suriname's parliament has endorsed Jennifer Simons as the nation's first female president. This historic move follows a closely contested parliamentary election where Simons' opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) clinched 18 seats, narrowly outpacing the incumbent Progressive Reform Party's 17.

The vote marks a significant moment for Suriname, a former Dutch colony anticipating a substantial oil boom. However, the election period saw little discourse on future governmental strategies regarding the expected oil revenue. Simons' rise to the presidency was cemented through a six-party coalition agreement and formally recognized by parliament with applause.

Scheduled for inauguration on July 16, Simons will assume office alongside her vice-president Gregory Rusland. Previously serving as parliamentary speaker and a practicing doctor, Simons played a prominent role in Surinamese politics, second only to Chan Santokhi in vote counts. Her leadership could signal a transformative era for the nation.