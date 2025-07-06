Historic Election: Jennifer Simons Becomes Suriname's First Female President
Jennifer Simons was backed by Suriname's parliament as the country's first female president, after the National Democratic Party secured 18 of the 51 legislative seats. This comes as Suriname anticipates an oil boom. Her inauguration is set for July 16, following a historic vote.
In a landmark decision, Suriname's parliament has endorsed Jennifer Simons as the nation's first female president. This historic move follows a closely contested parliamentary election where Simons' opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) clinched 18 seats, narrowly outpacing the incumbent Progressive Reform Party's 17.
The vote marks a significant moment for Suriname, a former Dutch colony anticipating a substantial oil boom. However, the election period saw little discourse on future governmental strategies regarding the expected oil revenue. Simons' rise to the presidency was cemented through a six-party coalition agreement and formally recognized by parliament with applause.
Scheduled for inauguration on July 16, Simons will assume office alongside her vice-president Gregory Rusland. Previously serving as parliamentary speaker and a practicing doctor, Simons played a prominent role in Surinamese politics, second only to Chan Santokhi in vote counts. Her leadership could signal a transformative era for the nation.
