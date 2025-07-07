Lula Rebuffs Trump's Defense of Bolsonaro: A Sovereign Stance
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asserts Brazil's sovereignty after U.S. President Donald Trump defended former leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing coup-related charges. Lula emphasized Brazil's independent institutions and the domestic nature of defending its democracy, without directly naming Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's public defense of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula stressed Brazil's democratic sovereignty, insisting that issues pertaining to the country's democracy are strictly Brazilian matters.
Trump's earlier comments labeled the charges against Bolsonaro, relating to a plotted coup, as a 'witch hunt'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate
Elderly Couple Brutally Evicted by Sons in Palghar
Tragedy Strikes as Roof Collapse Claims Couple's Lives in Jharkhand
ConCourt at 30: Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Honour Beacon of Democracy
Georgia's Opposition Crackdown: A Struggle for Democracy