Lula Rebuffs Trump's Defense of Bolsonaro: A Sovereign Stance

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's public defense of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula stressed Brazil's democratic sovereignty, insisting that issues pertaining to the country's democracy are strictly Brazilian matters.

Trump's earlier comments labeled the charges against Bolsonaro, relating to a plotted coup, as a 'witch hunt'.

(With inputs from agencies.)