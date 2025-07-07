Left Menu

Lula Rebuffs Trump's Defense of Bolsonaro: A Sovereign Stance

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asserts Brazil's sovereignty after U.S. President Donald Trump defended former leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing coup-related charges. Lula emphasized Brazil's independent institutions and the domestic nature of defending its democracy, without directly naming Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's public defense of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula stressed Brazil's democratic sovereignty, insisting that issues pertaining to the country's democracy are strictly Brazilian matters.

Trump's earlier comments labeled the charges against Bolsonaro, relating to a plotted coup, as a 'witch hunt'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

