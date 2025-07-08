Left Menu

U.S. Stepping Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict

The United States is escalating its military support to Ukraine by sending more defensive weapons, as President Donald Trump highlights the severe impact of Russian attacks. Ukraine has asked for additional Patriot missiles to safeguard its skies, while Germany considers aiding Ukraine with similar defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:12 IST
The United States is ramping up its military assistance to Ukraine in response to intensified Russian aggression. President Donald Trump announced plans to send more defensive weapons to aid Ukraine's defense.

At a White House dinner, Trump reiterated the need for Ukraine to receive adequate military supplies. The conversation comes amid heightened Russian air strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of bolstering defense capabilities, especially in air defense, through joint production efforts. Germany, meanwhile, explores options for further defense system sales to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

