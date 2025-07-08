US to Resume Arms to Ukraine Amid Russian Strikes
President Donald Trump announced the resumption of weapon deliveries to Ukraine after a brief pause ordered by the Pentagon. The decision came amidst Russia's intensified air attacks in Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and creating unrest. Trump also expressed frustration with President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing conflict.
President Donald Trump declared that the United States will restart its weapons deliveries to Ukraine, reversing a temporary halt just days after the Pentagon's decision to stop crucial arms shipments. The Pentagon cited concerns about declining stockpiles for the initial pause.
Trump emphasized the necessity for Ukraine to defend itself amid increasing Russian assaults. His remarks came during a White House dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he voiced frustration with President Vladimir Putin and vowed to end the conflict swiftly.
The resumption aligns with Trump's 'America First' defense priorities while Ukrainian officials urge increased military aid from the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, Russia's recent drone attacks have exacerbated the war's toll, prompting intensified global diplomatic efforts.
