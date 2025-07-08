Tributes Pour in for YSR on His 76th Birth Anniversary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP chief, and YS Sharmila, the state Congress president, commemorated their father, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 76th birth anniversary in YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The homage, held at YSR ghat, saw Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in special prayers. He expressed his personal grief on social media, stating, 'Miss you dad.' The legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2009, continues to evoke strong sentiments among his followers.

Family and supporters gathered in significant numbers, highlighting the enduring impact of Rajasekhara Reddy's vision and leadership. YS Sharmila also paid her respects, celebrating her father's political accomplishments and strong connection with the public, as well as his role in Congress's success at state and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)