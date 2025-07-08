Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for YSR on His 76th Birth Anniversary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila paid tributes to their father, the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 76th birth anniversary in YSR Kadapa district. Rajasekhara Reddy's legacy continues to inspire, as evidenced by the large gathering of family and supporters commemorating his leadership and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:17 IST
Tributes Pour in for YSR on His 76th Birth Anniversary
YS Rajasekhara Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP chief, and YS Sharmila, the state Congress president, commemorated their father, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 76th birth anniversary in YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The homage, held at YSR ghat, saw Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in special prayers. He expressed his personal grief on social media, stating, 'Miss you dad.' The legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2009, continues to evoke strong sentiments among his followers.

Family and supporters gathered in significant numbers, highlighting the enduring impact of Rajasekhara Reddy's vision and leadership. YS Sharmila also paid her respects, celebrating her father's political accomplishments and strong connection with the public, as well as his role in Congress's success at state and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025