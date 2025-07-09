ASEAN Faces Geopolitical Crossroads Amid US Trade Tariff Threats

At the annual meeting of Southeast Asia's foreign ministers, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the weaponization of global trade as a critical challenge. The looming threat of US trade tariffs casts a shadow over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc of ten nations heavily reliant on trade.

In his address, Anwar highlighted an era where 'power unsettles principle,' urging ASEAN members to ramp up intra-regional trade and reduce reliance on external powers. Meanwhile, US President Trump has announced plans to implement new tariffs on August 1 unless agreements are reached, prompting countries like Vietnam to secure trade deals to lower their tariffs.

As ASEAN grapples with these trade challenges, it also faces internal issues such as the Myanmar civil conflict and Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. Despite these hurdles, the bloc aims to maintain a rules-based order, with crucial talks involving major trade partners like the US, China, and Russia scheduled. Analysts suggest expectations for ASEAN's coordination with global powers are evolving, reflecting a shift in Washington's regional policy.

