Trump Pledges Deal with Harvard Amidst Antisemitism Allegations

In a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is on course to secure a deal with Harvard University. The move comes amidst accusations of anti-Semitism against the prestigious institution.

President Trump did not hold back as he criticized Harvard for what he described as "totally antisemitic" practices. This bold statement underscores the administration's firm intent to address these issues.

"Harvard's been very bad," he told reporters, emphasizing the certainty of reaching an agreement with the university. The administration appears determined to resolve the situation, reflecting a broader initiative to tackle anti-Semitism.