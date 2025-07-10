Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Civic Polls Without Alliance

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed that formations like INDIA bloc or MVA aren't necessary for Maharashtra's upcoming civic elections. Amid public sentiment for a joint contest between Sena (UBT) and MNS, elections may occur later this year. Ruling Mahayuti might contest jointly in most civic bodies.

  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena's UBT faction, announced on Thursday that alliances such as the INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are not required for Maharashtra's approaching local and civic elections.

Interacting with the media, Raut clarified that while the MVA was pivotal for assembly elections and the INDIA bloc targeted Lok Sabha polls, these coalitions are unnecessary for civic body elections. He emphasized the public's desire for collaboration between Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS for Mumbai's civic polls.

The elections, including those for the financially significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are anticipated later this year. Raut's statement invited reactions from Shiv Sena's Uday Samant, who criticized potential alliances. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance hinted at a unified contest strategy for most civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

