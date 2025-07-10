Left Menu

Siddaramaiah: No Vacancy for Karnataka CM Post Amid Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations about a leadership change, insisting there is no vacancy for the position. Amid talk of him stepping down for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah stated he would complete his five-year term. Party leaders and Congress officials support this assertion.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:29 IST
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly dismissed any speculation of a leadership change, asserting there is "no vacancy" for the state's top political position.

Amid discussions that he might step down for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah underscored his commitment to serving a full five-year term. He maintained his stance, highlighting that the Congress national general secretary and other key figures supported his leadership.

The speculation emerged amidst internal conversations about governance and power dynamics within the party. However, Siddaramaiah and other party leaders have called for an end to the rumors, emphasizing the party's unity and stability at this juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

