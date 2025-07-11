Left Menu

Pradhan Criticizes Congress Rally as Political Stunt

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress 'Save the Constitution' rally as a political maneuver to support Rahul Gandhi rather than the Constitution. He claimed Congress lacks influence in Odisha, with its past marked by neglect of marginalized communities. Pradhan dismissed Congress' electoral strategies as deceitful.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a pointed critique against the Congress party's 'Save the Constitution' rally in Odisha, describing it as a mere political spectacle aimed at bolstering the party's leader, Rahul Gandhi, rather than the nation's constitution.

Pradhan accused the Congress of having no real presence in Odisha, asserting that marginalized communities, such as the poor, Dalits, tribals, and farmers, have long rejected the party. He claimed the Congress' history reveals neglect towards these groups' rights, with resources redirected to other political priorities.

The minister also pointed out the irony of Congress blaming democratic institutions for their losses, given their past actions during the Emergency. He argued that the public has become wise to these tactics and will continue to reject such strategies in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

