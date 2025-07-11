Left Menu

Peace in the Flames: PKK's Symbolic Disarmament in Northern Iraq

The PKK militants ceremonially burned their weapons in Iraq, marking a symbolic move toward ending their insurgency against Turkey. This step follows PKK's decision to disband and disarm, after a call from leader Abdullah Ocalan, potentially closing a decades-long conflict causing over 40,000 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, a poignant ceremony unfolded in northern Iraq as 30 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) symbolically burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave, signaling a hopeful move toward peace with Turkey. The event, witnessed by Kurdish, Iraqi, and Turkish officials, included both male and female fighters placing their arms into a fiery cauldron.

This act follows the PKK's decision to disband and disarm, as called for by their long-imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan in May. President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that this disarmament would enhance Turkish security and stability across the region. "May God grant us success," Erdogan declared on social media, as helicopters hovered overhead in the Kurdistan region.

The disarmament marks a significant step in the peace process, with further plans to legally reintegrate PKK members into Turkish society, according to official sources. The shift could also impact regional dynamics, including in Syria, as Turkey works to reconcile with its Kurdish population and address long-standing issues of rights and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

