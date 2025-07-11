Tributes Pour In for Veteran Leader Chandrashekhar Dubey

The Congress party and politicians across Jharkhand have paid their respects to Chandrashekhar Dubey, a senior leader who passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. Dubey, fondly called Dadai Dubey, was hailed for his commitment to workers' rights.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other Congress leaders gathered at Ranchi to honor the late leader. Soren expressed his condolences on social media, stating that Dubey would always be remembered in people's hearts.

Dubey's body was received with tribute at Birsa Munda Airport by several top Congress officials. Known for his role as a five-time MLA and former MP from Dhanbad, Dubey's efforts for worker advocacy have left a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)