Russia-North Korea Alliance: A New 'Invincible' Partnership
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited North Korea to strengthen military ties amid concerns from the US, South Korea, and Japan. Lavrov warned against these countries forming partnerships against North Korea. The meeting emphasized mutual support; North Korea aids Russia against Ukraine, while tourism prospects were discussed.
- Country:
- South Korea
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a warning to the United States, South Korea, and Japan on Saturday, cautioning against the formation of a security partnership aimed at North Korea. This statement came during Lavrov's visit to North Korea, where he engaged in discussions to bolster the already significant military and cooperative relations between the two nations.
In Wonsan city, Lavrov met with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui. They discussed mutual support, with North Korea providing military aid to Russia in its Ukraine conflict. Lavrov acknowledged the advancements of North Korean nuclear tech, stating respect for its self-defense stance. The meeting underscored an 'invincible alliance' amid concerns of technology transfers.
The meeting site, Wonsan, highlights North Korea's bid to boost tourism amidst economic struggles. Lavrov suggested Russian tourists could soon flock to the resort city, contingent on air travel arrangements. Despite the potential, the tourism project's success remains uncertain due to North Korea's closed borders.
ALSO READ
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border
Global Business Shifts: Apple's EU Strategy and Anna Wintour's Departure
Notorious 'Twitter Killer' Executed Amid Japan's Growing Calls for Abolition of Death Penalty
Vinicius Jr Shines as Real Madrid Tops Group in Club World Cup
Vinicius Jr Sparks Real Madrid's Dominance in Club World Cup Triumph