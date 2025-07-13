Left Menu

Tripura Congress Rallies Against BJP's 'Anti-People' Policies

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) plans protests across district headquarters against the BJP-led state's governance. Criticizing smart meter installations and price hikes, TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha highlights concerns over public burden and challenges to law and order. The Congress aims to reinforce their stance with district-wide demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is set to orchestrate demonstrations across the district headquarters on Monday, opposing what it terms as 'anti-people policies' of the BJP-led administration. TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha, emphasized that the government's actions have neglected the populace's issues.

Saha pointed out the controversial decision by Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd to install smart meters, which has resulted in a power tariff hike, further straining consumers. He criticized the compounded financial burden on citizens due to rising basic costs, including piped gas expenses.

Alleging a deterioration in law and order, Saha highlighted recent attacks on opposition members, questioning Chief Minister Manik Saha's claims of a stable environment. To combat these issues, the Congress plans state-wide protests, aiming to forcefully convey their dissatisfaction with the current governance.

