Mamata Banerjee Leads Anti-Harassment Rally in Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will spearhead a TMC-led procession in Kolkata to protest alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states. The march addresses accusations of discrimination against Bengalis in places like Odisha and Delhi. TMC accuses the central government of indifference, while BJP claims political antics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:43 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a Trinamool Congress (TMC) procession in Kolkata on July 16. This demonstration aims to protest the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a government minister announced on Sunday.

The two-kilometer march is set to start from College Square in north Kolkata at 1 pm and conclude at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata, according to State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Participants will include TMC leaders, workers, and supporters from various regions such as Howrah, Bhangar, Dum Dum, and Salt Lake.

Condemning purported harassment instances in BJP-governed regions like Odisha and Delhi's Jai Hind Colony, Bhattacharya accused the central administration of inaction and insensitivity. In response, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticized TMC's motives, claiming the rally's purpose is to evoke Bengali sentiment as a diversion ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

