Diplomatic Strain: The Tibet Thorn in India-China Relations
Tibet-related issues, including the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, add tension to India-China relations. The Chinese embassy regards this matter as a burden for India. As Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits China for the SCO meeting, tensions persist over the sensitive Tibet topic.
Tibet-related issues, particularly the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, continue to pose challenges in the diplomatic relations between India and China. This ongoing friction has been acknowledged by the Chinese embassy, which described these matters as a 'thorn' in bilateral ties and a 'burden' for New Delhi.
The comments emerged as Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prepared for a visit to China to participate in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave. This visit marks his first to China since the diplomatic strain ensued following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
Despite moves towards rapprochement, such as troop disengagement initiatives completed last year, tensions remain high. The Dalai Lama's recent assertion regarding the recognition of his reincarnation ignited an angry response from China, emphasizing that such matters should be approved by the Chinese government.
