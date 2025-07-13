Tensions Rise as Gunfire Erupts in Political Clash in Telangana

Suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna's gunman discharged his firearm into the air on Sunday to manage a group of protesters associated with Telangana Jagruthi. The protesters, allegedly supporting BRS MLC K Kavitha, entered Mallanna's Medipally office, leading to chaotic scenes, police have reported.

The incident reportedly emerged from remarks made by Mallanna about Kavitha, prompting Telangana Jagruthi activists to storm his office, smashing furniture and allegedly assaulting one of Mallanna's gunmen. In response, another gunman fired six warning shots in a bid to control the unruly crowd.

Teenmaar Mallanna, also known as Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, accused Kavitha of inciting an assassination attempt against him. He urged for her Legislative Council membership to be revoked and called for a continued peaceful political engagement, advocating for backward class welfare.